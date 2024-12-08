Faustino Mora leads Indian Creek to 8th straight win: Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Dec. 7

Boys basketball

Indian Creek 48, Pearl City 43: At Lena-Winslow, Faustino Mora scored 14 points to lead the Timberwolves.

It was the eighth game in 13 days to start the season for Indian Creek (8-0). Logan Schrader added 11 and Isaac Willis 10 in the win.

The Timberwolves face IMSA on the road in a Little 10 game on Tuesday.

DeKalb 54, West Aurora 40: At Waubonsie Valley, Sean Reynolds scored 20 points to lead DeKalb.

Davon Grant added 17 points and 13 rebounds.

Hinckley-Big Rock 75, Peoria Christian 64: At Eastland, Max Hintzsche scored 20 points to lead the Royals to the win over Peoria Christian (5-3).

Martin Ledbetter scored 19 and Alex Casanas 15 for the Royals (3-1).

Boys wrestling

Dan Gable Donnybrook: At Iowa, Hudson Ikens (150) and Sean Kolkebeck (165) each took seventh to lead DeKalb in the 38-team field.

Kaden Klapprodt took eighth for the Barbs while Jeremiah Pineira (285) was 13th, notching a pin in just 1:12 to round out the top-15 finishes for DeKalb.

Sycamore quad: At Sycamore, the Spartans beat Mt. Prospect 51-21, Burlington Central 58-16 and got the maximum 84 points in a shutout of Guilford.

Every match against Guilford resulted in a pin. There were no forfeits.

Jayden Dohogne (138) was one of nine wrestlers for Sycamore to go undefeated but was the only one to pick up three pins. Carson West had two pins and a win by forfeit.

Sawyer Davis (113), Logan Sandfox (144), Douglas Gemberling (165), Cooper Bode (175) and Clyde Nott (215) had two pins each.

Michael Olson (120) had two tech falls and a pin, while Tyler Lockhart was also 3-0 on the day.

Girls wrestling

Princeton tournament: At Princeton, Jordan Graf was 4-1 and took third place with a trio of pins and a tech fall for Genoa-Kingston at 155.

Dulce Ibarra (140) took fourth, going 4-2 with three pins.

Men’s basketball

Northern Iowa 101, Northern Illinois 57: At Cedar Falls, Joe Munden Jr. had a season-high 14 in the loss.

Quentin Jones added 13 for the Huskies.

Kishwaukee College 78, College of Lake County 77 (OT): At Malta, Brayden Johnson hit the game-winner with 3.3 seconds left to lead the Kougars to the overtime win.

He scored 14 in the win while Keaudre Cooper scored 22 to lead the Kougars.

Women’s basketball

Missouri 94, NIU 55: At Columbia, Brooke Blumenfeld scored 14 to lead the Huskies (3-4).

Alecia Doyle added 12 and Lexi Carlsen 10 for NIU. Brooke Stonebreaker had eight points and a team-best five rebounds.

Daley College 64, Kishwaukee College 63: At Malta, Precious French scored 22 and Loretta Atkinson 19 in the loss for the Kougars.