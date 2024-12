The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce celebrating Willrett Flower Company's new location (Photo provided by the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce )

DeKALB – The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce recently celebrated Willrett Flower Co. moving to its new location.

Chamber staff, board and community members, and ambassadors celebrated the new location with a ribbon-cutting Nov. 6.

Willrett Flower Co., 230 E. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb, is a floral design studio and gift shop specializing in weddings and significant occasions.

For information, visit shopwillrettflowercompany.com or call 815-517-1576.