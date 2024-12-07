DeKalb library to host JOY holiday party Dec. 7

The Haish Memorial Library, DeKalb Public Library, pictured Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will partner with Jackson’s Outstanding Young Volunteers to host a holiday party Saturday, Dec. 7, for kids ages 6 to 17.

The free event will be from noon to 4 p.m. in the library’s lower-level Zimmerman Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

Attendees can create Christmas door wreaths and placemats, decorate holiday cards and paint ornaments. The items will be donated to hospitals and nursing homes. A hot chocolate bar, games and popcorn will be provided.

Young children must be accompanied by an adult. No registration is required.

JOY is a youth-led volunteer group in DeKalb County.

For information, email theresaw@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3350.