Sewing machine maintenance workshop April 6 in DeKalb

DeKalb Public Library pictured on Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host a workshop on sewing machine maintenance.

The program will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. April 6 in the library’s Nancy D. Castle Collaboration Studio, 309 Oak St.

Participants can learn how to clean and service their tabletop sewing machine, and some basic functions. Attendees must bring the sewing machine, manual, parts and cords. Those missing their manuals can fill out contact cards to find a PDF.

Due to limited space, attendees can service their machine and leave when finished.

For information, email emilyk@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2150.