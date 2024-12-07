DeKalb County History Center to host holiday open house Dec. 7

After being closed for months because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the DeKalb County History Center, 1730 N. Main St. in Sycamore, has reopened with limited hours. (Shaw Local News Network file photo)

SYCAMORE – The DeKalb County History Center will host a holiday open house to thank the community.

The free event will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Dec. 7 at the History Center, 1730 N. Main St., Sycamore.

Attendees can tour the center’s “FOOD: Gathering Around the Table” exhibit. The open house also will feature snacks, crafts and hot chocolate.

“It’s the time of year where we want to say thank you and open the door for new people to visit the History Center,” DeKalb County History Center Executive Director Michelle Donahoe said in a news release. “Having events like this creates an opportunity for the community to come and check out this great local treasure and even start a new family tradition. There is something for everyone at this event.”

“FOOD: Gathering Around the Table” is a Smithsonian exhibit that features agriculture, technology, food, local festivals and cooking stories and a hands-on section for children to play “grocery store.”

For information, visit dekalbcountyhistory.org or call 815-895-5762.