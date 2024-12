The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce celebrating Cynthia’s Wedding and Event Decor LLC's opening (Photo provided by the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce )

DeKALB – The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce recently celebrated the opening of Cynthia’s Wedding and Event Decor LLC.

Chamber staff, community and board members, and ambassadors celebrated the opening with a ribbon-cutting Nov. 8.

Cynthia’s Wedding and Event Decor LLC, 302 E. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb, provides balloon decor and wedding, corporate event, birthday, and celebration event services.

For information, call 815-793-7638 or visit instagram.com/cynthiasweddecor.