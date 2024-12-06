Ally Poegel sets Genoa-Kingston steals record: Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Dec. 5

Girls basketball

Genoa-Kingston 50, Sandwich 38: At Genoa-Kingston, Ally Poegel scored 26 points to lead the Cogs.

Poegel also piked up the 269th steal of her career, setting the school record for steals in a career, topping the mark set by Jessi Nay in 2017.

Hinckley-Big Rock 62, Earlville 25: At Earlville, Anna Herrmann scored 17 to lead the Royals to a win in the Little 10 opener.

Sami Carlino scored 16 points, Raven Wagner 11 and Grace Michaels added 10.

Somonauk 54, Indian Creek 45: At Somonauk, Izzy Turner scored 15 for the Timberwolves while Ally Leilman added 12.

IMSA 31, Hiawatha 23: At Kirkland, Nelly Delvalle scored 11 and Avan Nukles had nine in the loss.

Women’s basketball

Kishwaukee College 80, Wright College 40: At Malta, Precious French scored 34 to lead the Kougars.

Mariah Drake scored 14 and Loretta Atkinson added 13 for Kishwaukee. Kara Martinez had six assists.

Men’s basketball

Kishwaukee College 70, Wright College 57: At Malta, Keaudre Cooper scored 18 while Braxton Highbaugh and Connor Brown had 12 each for the Kougars (5-4).

Boys bowling

Ottawa 3,229, Kaneland 2,975: At Ottawa, the Knights dropped two of their three games.

Nick Casey had a 549 series.

Girls wrestling

Dan Gable Donnybrook: At Iowa, Kaneland ended the day in 12th place with 119.5 points while DeKalb was 24th with 80.

Angelina Gochis reached the finals for the Knights, notching a pin and three tech falls. Teammate Brookyln Sheaffer reached a semifinal but fell 12-1. She had pins in her first two matches and a major decision in the quarterfinal.

For DeKalb, Reese Zimmer made the semifinals after three wins, inluding a pin, but bowed out after being pinned.