Sycamore church to present gospel Christmas cantata

Sycamore United Methodist Church will present “Hope,” a gospel Christmas cantata, at 5 p.m. Dec. 8 in the church sanctuary. (Metro Creative)

SYCAMORE – Sycamore United Methodist Church will present “Hope,” a gospel Christmas cantata, at 5 p.m. Dec. 8 in the church sanctuary.

Led by SUMC Music Director Peter Hansen, the 25-member Chancel Choir will perform “Hope,” a contemporary gospel-jazz telling of the Christmas story by composer Joel Raney. Accompanying the choir on piano and digital strings/keyboard will be SUMC organist and pianist Craig Fritz and St. John’s Lutheran Church Music Director Nicholas Hansen, with narration by Dorcas Keating.

The program will also feature traditional carols and secular Yuletide favorites by special guests The Chorus of DuPage as well as a variety of Christian-style Christmas songs by several choir ensembles. Ensemble performers include Stephanie Landis, Marcia Watson, Phyllis Horst, Ken Olson, Doug Kenney, Joel Maurer, Peggy Carey, Liz Denius and Peter Hansen.

This year’s cantata theme operates on many levels, according to Hansen.

“Hope is often a word we often use daily,” Hansen said in a news release. “It is also one of the themes of the Advent season when we light a candle each week, for hope, for love, and for joy, leading up to the celebration of lighting the Christ candle at Christmas.”

After the service, SUMC’s Women in Faith will serve cookies and fellowship in the concourse outside the sanctuary.

While admission is free, a free-will offering will be taken.

The church, located at 160 Johnson Ave., offers ample parking and accessible facilities.

For more information, visit sycamoreumc.org or call SUMC at 815-895-9113.