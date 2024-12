HINCKLEY – St. Paul’s United Church of Christ will host its annual Cookie Walk and Bake Sale on Dec. 14.

The event will be from 8 a.m. to noon at the church, 324 W. McKinley Ave., Hinckley.

Items for sale include homemade cookies, baked goods, candy and gently used Christmas decor. The cookies and candy cost $10 per pound.

Shoppers are encouraged to use the McKinley Street entrance. The church is accessible for those with mobility needs.

For information, call 815-742-7258.