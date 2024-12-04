Sycamore library group’s book sale set for Dec. 7

Sycamore public library in Sycamore, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

SYCAMORE – The Friends of the Sycamore Library will host a used book sale to help improve the library’s services, resources and facilities.

The sale will be from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 7 at the Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Items on sale include gently used romance, history and mystery books; cookbooks; CDs; holiday items; DVDs; games; and audiobooks. Prices range from 25 cents to $3. The sale also features a buy-one, get-one deal for adult books.

The Friends of the Sycamore Library is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit volunteer organization dedicated to supporting the library in various ways.

For information, email friendsofthesycamorelibrary@gmail.com.