DeKalb Women Center’s annual shopping fair runs Dec. 6 and 7

DeKALB – The DeKalb Area Women’s Center will host its annual Holiday Shopping Fair for residents to shop for crafts and gifts.

The fair will be from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Women’s Center, 1021 State St., DeKalb.

The fair features gifts, art, crafts and decorations. Vendors include Maya Works, Infinite Stars, From Rust and Dust, Tides of Grace, Dee’s Patchwork Rainbow, DK’s Woodshop, Loveless Fiber Farm, the Candy Lady Sweets, Kelly’s Krafts/Artwork by Ren, AnLavek, Moonstruck Minerals & Gifts, Smoky Stitches, Twinkling Treasures, Lise Mae Creates, 1889 Products/Defense Boutique, By Any Other Name..., Paparazzi Jewelry and DAWC Refreshment Booth.

Attendees can donate 50 cents to enter a door prize drawing. Live music, food and treats also will be available.