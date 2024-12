DeKalb Public Library pictured Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host an air hockey tournament for teens to challenge friends and show off skills.

The free tournament will be held at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 6 in the library’s Teen Room, 309 Oak St. The event is intended for teens in sixth through 12th grade.

Prizes will be awarded and snacks will be provided.

No registration is required.

For information, email stevenm@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3400.