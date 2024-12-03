Season greetings from your favorite Chamber Elf – Elfie!

I’m so excited to spread cheer here this holiday season with you, your family and your friends!

Did you know that the DeKalb Chamber is celebrating its 100th Anniversary this year? That’s a long time! They’ve invited me back to help them showcase businesses and nonprofits in this vibrant community.

Check out my itinerary and their jam-packed schedule!

Dec. 1-24: DeKalb Chamber Gift Guide

Follow the DeKalb Chamber at @dekalbilchamber on Facebook, Instagram, and X (formerly Twitter) to see photos, videos and list of the best places to find gifts here locally! They are making a special directory to help people find special gifts outside of the ones Santa Claus brings.

They have cool categories – Experiences, Services, Unique Finds, Gift Cards, Volunteering Opportunities/Donations and Food/Drinks – making it easier for holiday shoppers to find that special something for their family and friends! Special thanks to Kunes Auto Group of Sycamore for being the Gift Guide Presenting Sponsor and championing local businesses and non-profits during the holiday season.

Dec. 3: Winter Bash

DeKalb Chamber members are welcome to enjoy this exclusive networking event as the DeKalb Chamber thanks their members for another amazing year together. It’s even more special because it’s the Chamber’s 100th Anniversary! Syngenta is the proud Presenting Sponsor of Winter Bash, featuring Jonamac Orchard, Ken’s Kakes, Tamales Los Girasoles, Resource Bank – Malta, Kishwaukee College and more.

Dec. 5: Lights on Lincoln & Santa Comes to Town

It’s the most magical event of the season! Santa and I come riding into town. At 6 p.m. we are escorted in by the police, fire and street departments from the City of DeKalb. We ride through the prettiest downtown covered in twinkling lights and stop right in front of the Egyptian Theatre. Santa’s magic is so powerful that he makes it SNOW! And with all the holiday cheer of the crowd (and a little of Santa’s magic) we power up the lights on the big Christmas tree in Van Buer Plaza! Santa and I get to see all the boys and girls at his DeKalb home right after, so make sure you bring your list and bundle up!

Check out the Lights on Lincoln & Santa Comes to Town Facebook Event Page for details on free rides via DeKalb transit to go see Santa on this special night! Santa visits are also from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Dec. 7, 14 and 21 at Santa’s house on the corner of Second and Locust streets in beautiful downtown DeKalb. He has the cutest, coziest house you’ve ever seen! Tell him what you’d like for Christmas and grab a photo to share with your family and friends. His house is handicap accessible and just across from the bus stop.

Dec. 1-17: Find Elfie!

That’s me! I’m a festive Santa helper from the North Pole who loves to play in businesses and nonprofits and show off the fun things we have right here in this vibrant community! Go to dekalb.org for a complete list of all the places where you can find me and enter to win local gift cards. Follow the DeKalb Chamber’s Facebook Page to see photos and videos of my trip. If you’d like to meet me, Elfie, in person, you can come to Lights on Lincoln & Santa Comes to Town at 6 p.m. on Dec. 5 downtown, or stop by Santa’s house from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Dec 21. Also, keep an eye out for a special visit at Kunes Auto Group of Sycamore, Elfie Super Sponsor, for fun with Elfie and other holiday characters!

I can’t wait to see you all soon! Remember to shop and support local first this holiday season. It truly makes a difference. (Plus, it’s the easiest way to get on the Nice List!)

Happy Holidays!

Elfie