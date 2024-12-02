Equine Dreams secures $7.3K grant for accessible tack room

Equine Dreams recently was awarded a $7,300 grant from the DeKalb County Community Foundation's Community Needs Grant for an accessible tack room. (Photo provided by Equine Dreams)

Equine Dreams recently was awarded a $7,300 grant from the DeKalb County Community Foundation’s Community Needs Grant to complete its accessible tack room.

The organization issued thanks in a news release.

“We are so very grateful to have the continued support of the Community Foundation,” Rick Mason, CEO and PATH certified therapeutic riding instructor, said. “This initiative will enhance our operational efficiency and ensure inclusivity and accessibility for all individuals involved in our activities. We are so appreciative of everyone in the community who contributes to the Community Foundation – their support makes grant programs like this one possible.”

Equine Dreams is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides equine assisted services to children and adults with special needs. The PATH International Premier Accredited Center is dedicated to improving the quality of life for the individuals they serve. The program is unique in that it is free.

For information on Equine Dreams, visit www.equinedreams.org.

The Community Foundation’s mission is to enhance the quality of life in DeKalb County by proactively addressing community needs and expanding, managing and distributing philanthropic resources. For information, visit dekalbccf.org.