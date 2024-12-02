Beth Fowler’s ‘The Nutcracker’ opens Dec. 6 in DeKalb

The Beth Fowler Dance Company will present "The Nutcracker" Dec. 6 through Dec. 8 at the Egyptian Theatre in DeKalb. (Photo provided by the Beth Fowler Dance Company )

DeKALB – Continuing the longstanding local holiday tradition, the Beth Fowler Dance Company and Beth Fowler School of Dance will once more present “The Nutcracker Ballet.”

For more than 30 years, the dancers and artists of the Fowler Dance Company have taken the stage to usher in the Christmas season with the holiday production.

There will be four performances at the Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St. in DeKalb. The curtain will rise at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6; 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7; and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8.

The ballet, featuring the music of Tchaikovsky, tells the story of young Clara who receives a toy soldier nutcracker at her family Christmas party. That night, her dreams take her into a world where the nutcracker comes to life and defeats the Rat King in a midnight battle. The Nutcracker is transformed into a prince and escorts Clara on a magical adventure through a snowy forest into the Land of Sweets.

In addition to the classic story and music, the Beth Fowler choreography and stagecraft enhance the magic of this production.

Beginning with the show’s 25th-anniversary celebration and continuing last year for the 30th-anniversary presentation, the dance company has added new props, scenery and special effects, including a magical shower of artificial “snow” falling on the stage and over select seating in the auditorium.

Beth Fowler, artistic director and founder of the BFDC and the school of dance, said she always looks forward to welcoming the community to soak in the wonder of this performance while basking in the warmth of memories of Christmases past.

As always, the production will feature a collection of local dancers and performers from the surrounding communities.

Iris Windsor of St. Charles will dance the lead role of Clara. Windsor, who attends St. Charles East High School, said this performance marks a dream come true.

“I’ve always wanted to get the role since I was a little kid,” Windsor said in the release.

She recalled dancing in the show as a young child, portraying the role of one of Clara’s young cousins, and watching an older performer dance the role of Clara.

“I was inspired and wanted that to be me in the future,” Windsor said in the release.

Maylin Wang, 17, of Elgin will dance the role of the Arabian Queen.

Flanked by her Arabian attendants, the Arabian Queen performs a showstopping routine with her partner, the Arabian King, portrayed by Brandon Fowler.

Madelyn Gieseke, 17, of Marengo, said she is excited for the opportunity to open and close the show, in the iconic role of the Christmas Fairy.

Amid rehearsals, Gieseke said she most wants “to make sure that I can bring the Christmas magic to life with my performance.”

A major contributor to that magic will also be Reegan DeBarba, 16, of DeKalb, who will dance the role of the Snow Queen.

Shimmering in a dazzling white tutu, the Snow Queen closes the first act of the show, partnering with the Snow King in a spectacular routine with her corps of Snowflakes, setting the stage for Clara to journey on a magical sleigh into the Land of Sweets in Act 2.

The Snow King will be performed by Ben Fowler of Kingston.

DeBarba also said this is a role she’s long dreamed of dancing.

“It’s such a magical dance, especially when the snow falls and the music changes,” signaling the dramatic conclusion of Act 1, she said in the release.

BFDC alumnus Lorraine Robinson will return to dance the role of the Sugar Plum Fairy. She will be joined by Ben Fowler, who will also dance the role of the Sugar Plum Cavalier.

Mykah Lorenty, of Kingston, will dance the role of Fritz.

Company dancer Alexis Green, of Hampshire, will perform the role of Rose Queen, presiding over the Waltz of the Flowers.

Chaela Bilyk, of DeKalb, and Lucy Stippich, of St. Charles, will each dance the role of the Rat King, dueling with the Nutcracker Doll, who will be portrayed each by Harper Lundeen, of Sycamore, and Gianna DeMoon of St. Charles.

Other members of the large, local cast include Company soloists in various roles and students from the Beth Fowler School of Dance in children’s roles.

Choreography is by Beth Fowler, assisted by Brooke Fowler. The original choreography in the grand pas de deux is by Lev Ivanos.

Reserve tickets can be purchased in advance.

All children’s tickets include a “Meet & Greet” backstage after the show, for a keepsake photo with the cast. Guests can come to the front of the stage after the performance to be escorted on stage behind the main curtain.

To buy tickets, visit www.BethFowlerDanceCompany.com. Tickets also may be purchased at the door beginning one hour before each performance.