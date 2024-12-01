Indian Creek wins AFC tournament: Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Nov. 30

Boys basketball

DeKalb 66, Romeoville 56: At Washington, Sean Reynolds had 16 points, six rebounds and two assists for the Barbs (2-2).

Marquise Bolden added 14 points, three rebounds, four steals and five assists. Davon Grant had 21 points, six rebounds and two assists.

Mendota 63, Genoa-Kingston 53: At Oregon, the Cogs led midway through the third, but the Trojans rolled off 14 straight to take the lead.

Hayden Hodgson drained five 3-pointers and had a game-high 23 points.

Oregon 62, Genoa-Kingston 57: At Oregon, the Cogs finished the tournament 1-3.

Nathan Kleba drained five 3-pointers to finish with 23 points. Blake Ides scored 11.

Winnebago 74, Hinckley-Big Rock 60: At Winnebago, the Royals opened the season with a loss despite 21 points and seven rebounds from Max Hintzsche.

Martin Ledbetter added 18 points and seven rebounds.

La Moille 58, Hiawatha 52: At AFC, Aidan Cooper had 25 points and 15 rebounds for the Hawks.

Indian Creek 52, AFC 33: At AFC, the Timberwolves took the tournament title with the victory.

Girls basketball

Genoa-Kingston 42, Somonauk 30: At Somonauk, the Cogs got 15 points from Ally Poegel in the win.

Regan Creadon added 10 for G-K (3-3).

Olsha 42, Hiawatha 23: At South Beloit, Brielle Molloy scored 10 in the loss.

Rockford Christian Life 46, Hiawatha 24: At South Beloit, Ava Nuckles scored 14 for the Hawks.