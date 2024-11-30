Sycamore Chocolate Walk, ‘Create with KVAL’ and more in December

Anthony Nelson works on a holiday painting in the window of KVAL Gallery on State Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, during Moonlight Magic in downtown Sycamore. (Mark Busch)

SYCAMORE – The Kishwaukee Valley Art League has planned several events and programs in December at Gallery on State, 322 W. State St., Sycamore.

The league’s next general meeting is at 7 p.m. Dec. 5 with an artist demonstration and “Create With KVAL” challenge.

KVAL will participate in Sycamore’s Winter Chocolate Walk from 4 to 8 p.m. Dec. 12. Attendees can visit downtown businesses to sample chocolate treats. The league will serve chocolate treats and host its Holiday Arts and Crafts Market and “Create with KVAL” event. Participants can buy holiday gifts and watch KVAL artists demonstrate. Entry cards and hot cocoa mugs are available at Blumen Gardens, 403 Edward St., Sycamore. To buy tickets, visit discoversycamore.com.

The Second Saturday series will continue from 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 14. This month’s free program will be hosted by KVAL artist Rick Borrett. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own art supplies.

Kishwaukee Valley Art League holiday shoppers (Photo provided by the Kishwaukee Valley Art League )

The league’s “Secret Subject” challenge cards are available at the gallery. KVAL members can draw sealed envelopes containing a one-word “secret subject” card and create a piece depicting the subject. The artwork will be presented at the league’s general meeting Feb. 6.

KVAL is collecting new art supplies to donate to local charities. They can be dropped off at Gallery on State through Dec. 15. Monetary donations also will be accepted.

Applications are available for the 54th annual Northern Illinois Art Show set for June on the front lawn of the DeKalb County Courthouse, 133 W. State St., Sycamore. The show will feature up to 70 artisans exhibiting various fine arts and crafts mediums. To apply, visit the gallery or kval-nfp.org.