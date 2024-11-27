DeKalb Merry Market offers holiday shopping Thanksgiving weekend

Shaw Local file photo – A shopper browses the holiday offerings at Perchance Antiques, 250 E. Lincoln Highway in downtown DeKalb in 2021 during the Merry Market, an annual vendor variety shopping weekend. (Photo provided by Vickie Obermiller)

DeKALB – Holiday shoppers looking to spend their money locally this weekend are invited to DeKalb’s annual Merry Market, a two-day downtown local business shopping spree with more than 40 vendors offering that perfect holiday gift.

Merry Market, hosted by DeKalb Back Alley Market, runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday downtown. The event is part of DeKalb’s Shop Small Weekend, running in conjunction with Small Business Saturday, a national campaign meant to encourage spenders to support local businesses during one of the holiday season’s busiest consumer weekends.

The weekend after Thanksgiving usually offers shoppers a chance for multiple experiences: Black Friday sales, Cyber Monday deals and local ways to support mom and pop shops.

At Merry Market, more than four dozen local and regional vendors will set up stands in and around Palmer Court downtown, offering vintage, hand-crafted and artisan goods. Market goers also are encouraged to stop at downtown storefronts which will offer additional items for sale inside.

Back Alley Market is made up of DeKalb-based business owners who offer three annual markets per year, often around specific holidays.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/events.