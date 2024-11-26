Stage Coach Players collecting holiday gifts for local residents

Kathy Cain, from Sycamore, takes items out of her bag for donation to the food drive Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024, at the Stage Coach Theatre in Dekalb. The food collected will be assembled into dinner boxes to provide local families with a Thanksgiving meal. (Mark Busch)

DeKALB – The Stage Coach Players will collect toys for the Angel Tree sponsored by the DeKalb Salvation Army.

The gift collection and tag distribution will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Nov. 26, Dec. 3, and Dec. 10 at the Stage Coach Theatre, 126 S. Fifth St., DeKalb.

Participants can visit the theater, pick up a tag, and return the tag with a new, unwrapped gift or toy. The gifts will be given to children and adults. A Family Service Agency Club 55 and DeKalb County Marine Corps Toys for Tots boxes also will be available.

“We hope the community can help SCP use our voice to help DeKalb area children experience the magic of the holiday,” Stage Coach Players Outreach Committee member Jan Kuntz said in a news release. “As well as many local seniors.”

The Stage Coach Players Outreach Committee will be in the back of the theater to welcome and thank donors.

For information, visit stagecoachplayers.com or the Stage Coach Player’s Instagram and Facebook page’s.