DeKalb library to hold media demonstration Nov. 29

The Haish Memorial Library, DeKalb Public Library, pictured Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host a live demonstration for patrons to learn about different technology for scanning and digitizing old media.

The demonstration will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Nov. 29 in the library’s Nancy D. Castle Collaboration Studio, 309 Oak St.

The free demonstration is for adults and teens.

Attendees can learn how to digitize and scan photographs, VHS tapes, 35 millimeter slides, and eight millimeter reels. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email patrickc@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2115.