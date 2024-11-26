Daily Chronicle 2024 boys wrestling preview: Team-by-team capsules

Sycamore Spartans

Head coach: Randy Colton

Top returners: Cooper Bode, jr., Jayden Dohogne, so., Tyler Lockhart, jr., Charlie Olson, so., Michael Olson, jr.

Top newcomers: Dylan Curtis, fr., Colin Hughes, fr., Maddox McRoberts, fr., Clyde Nott, fr., Carson West, fr.

Worth noting: The Spartans have a lot of heart but they are also quite young which make things challenging due to the number of quality wrestlers and teams on Sycamore’s schedule. They’ll try to remain healthy while introducing five freshmen to the varsity squad. Juniors Tyler Lockhart (31-10) and Cooper Bode (27-11) and sophomore Jayden Dohogne (30-16) are their most successful wrestlers returning.

DeKalb’s wrestler Kaden Klapprodt pins St. Charles East Liam Aye during the first round in the 113 weight class last year during The Don Flavin wrestling Invite held at DeKalb High School. (David Toney for Shaw Local/David Toney)

DeKalb Barbs

Head coach: Sam Hiatt

Top returners: Hudson Ikens, sr., Kaden Klapprodt, sr., Sean Kolkebeck, sr.,

Top newcomers: Julian Hernandez, fr., Preston Kjel, fr.

Worth noting: Hudson Ikens (34-14, 155), Kaden Klapprodt (25-19, 106), and Sean Kolkebeck (38-14, 171) return for their senior years after qualifying for state a season ago. The Barbs return 7 other starters along with those three and welcome an outstanding freshmen class that won the IESA state championship last year. “Expectations are high once again and we have big aspirations for this team,” Barbs coach Sam Hiatt said. Barbs will host the Flavin Invite on Dec. 27-28.

Kaneland Knights

Head coach: Brennan Keifer

Top returners: Alex Gochis, sr., Jack Gruber, jr., Jack Parker, jr., Caden Vanik, sr.,

Top newcomers: None listed.

Worth noting: New coach Brennan Keifer, who is a Kaneland grad, has assembled a strong staff with Chris Kerwin (Indiana University/Sycamore), Riley Vanik (St. Could State/Kaneland) and George Strang (Loras/Kaneland). “I have had the opportunity to help hire on new assistant coaches,” Keifer said. “(They) were, and are all phenomenal wrestlers at the collegiate level. They are going to be a massive asset to this team.” Senior Alex Gochis (43-8) narrowly qualified for state last year. Fellow senior Caden Vanik and juniors Jack Gruber and Jack Parker are the Knights top wrestlers who have returned.

Genoa-Kingston Cogs

Head coach: Stew Burke

Top returners: Kaleb Lancaster, so., 106; Chris Rodas, sr., 132

Top newcomers: EJ Kennedy, fr.

Worth noting: The Cogs had three sectional qualifiers last year, including Brady Berwick who placed third in the state at 165 pounds. Berwick and the other two have graduated. Senior Chris Rodas and sophomore Kaleb Lancaster return while EJ Kennedy is a promising freshman who placed at state at heavyweight in middle school. Participating numbers for the sport are up at the school with coach Stew Burke reporting that there are a lot of young wrestlers now in the program, “Lots of youth on the roster,” he said. “But lots of promise and potential as well.”