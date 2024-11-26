Amedeo: The power of mentorship in driving economic growth

Economic development relies on more than financial investments and strategic policies — it’s also fueled by mentorship.

This practice connects experienced professionals with those seeking guidance by offering knowledge, leadership development, and empowerment. Mentorship fosters personal and professional growth, making it a vital tool for sustained economic progress.

Mentorship helps individuals build the skills and confidence needed to thrive in their careers, contributing meaningfully to their communities. It can often determine whether someone grows or stagnates in their professional journey.

Elevate, an organization for young professionals supported by the DeKalb County Economic Development Corporation (DCEDC), highlights the positive impact of mentorship.

At a recent Elevate Educates event, I presented a keynote on “How to Make Yourself Marketable.” The event featured a panel discussion moderated by Savannah Walsh, lifestyle and marketing director at real estate developer By Grainger, with the following notable panelists

Cohen Barnes, DeKalb mayor and CEO of SundogIT

Jenelle Robers, certified dream manager at Lehan’s

Libby Raih, human resources specialist at Michael’s

Andrew Miller, banking center assistant manager at Old National Bank

Panelists speak during Elevate Educates. Elevate, an organization for young professionals supported by the DeKalb County Economic Development Corporation, highlights the positive impact of mentorship. Panelists at the November 2024 event spoke about their own careers and experiences. (Photo provided by Melissa Amedeo)

Why personal branding matters

In today’s competitive job market, employers want to know why they should choose you over others. Developing a personal brand allows professionals to stand out, gain trust and create opportunities for career advancement.

Advice for overcoming imposter syndrome: Keep a “feel-good” folder with positive messages or feedback to review during tough moments.

Communicate openly: Ask for what you deserve and address challenges directly. Use a mantra to boost confidence before facing important situations. Adopt a mindset focused on growth, learning from experiences and improving continuously.

The economic impact of mentorship

Workforce development: Mentorship programs equip individuals with skills and direction, helping to close skill gaps and reduce unemployment.

Cultivating leaders: Mentors shape the next generation of leaders, ensuring organizations and initiatives have the talent to thrive.

Fostering inclusion: Mentorship programs targeting underrepresented groups help create diverse workplaces, driving innovation and equity.

Let’s connect

Are you a young professional or a business looking to engage emerging talent? Contact our office to discuss how Elevate can support your goals and help professionals grow.

On a separate note, we hope you can join us at the DCEDC Annual Breakfast on Dec. 13 at Faranda’s Banquet Center, 302 Grove St., DeKalb. Together, we’ll celebrate success, share ideas and explore how collaboration fuel economic development in our community.