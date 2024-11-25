DeKalb firefighters to serve up drinks at Fatty’s for a good cause

Shaw Local file photo – DeKalb Firefighter Paramedic Noah Millard serves a couple of beers to a customer during the annual Tip a Firefighter event at Fatty's Pub and Grille in DeKalb on Wednesday, November 26, 2014. The money raised from the event will go to the Muscular Dystrophy Association. (Monica Synett)

DeKALB – For one night only, firefighters from the DeKalb Fire Fighters Local 1236 will take over Fatty’s Pub and Grille, 1312 W. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb, as special servers.

The event, which is held annually as a fundraiser, will get underway from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at the restaurant. All tips raised will benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association, according to the firefighters’ union.

Don Zuniga, president at DeKalb Fire Fighters Local 1236, said there’s a good group of firefighters expected to bartend and serve drinks along with staff from Fatty’s during the event.

“It’s a good time,” Zuniga said. “It’s pretty open. You go in there. You find yourself a seat. There’s an open area near where the band plays where people can kind of get up and dance. They have food provided and then it’s always good to meet new people.”

During the event, patrons can expect a rare whiskey raffle, plus live music from Back Country Roads Acoustic Show at 6 p.m. and Ryan Craig Band at 8 p.m.

Tickets cost $10 per person, and beer and live entertainment are included.

Zuniga said members are usually excited to serve as special servers at Fatty’s Pub and Grille.

“This is an event that we don’t really have too much trouble getting people to volunteer their time for,” he said.

Zuniga said members really enjoy getting into the spirit of the season, and the event helps usher in the start of the holidays for many.

The union also recently donated 83 turkeys and $1,000 to The Salvation Army Friday for WLBK 98.9 FM/AM 1360′s annual Let’s Talk Turkey event to help feed local families for Thanksgiving.

“Our guys love this time of year,” Zuniga said. “This is one our busiest times of year as far as working with all different kind of organizations. We have our Let’s Talk Turkey where we go to the Salvation Army. ... Then, we have the MDA Tip a Fire Fighter and then every year, we do our 12 Days of Christmas raffle and all the money we earn during that goes to different organizations and donations throughout the year. So, this time of year is super busy and it’s all hands on deck. Our guys really enjoy getting out there and working with the public and doing good things.”