Daily Chronicle 2024 boys basketball preview: Team-by-team capsules

DeKalb’s Jackson Kees grabs a rebound between two Jefferson defenders last season during their Class 4A regional semifinal game at DeKalb High School. (Mark Busch)

DeKalb Barbs

Head coach: Mike Reynolds

Last year: 25-8, 6-4 DuPage Valley

Top returners: Marquis Bolden, sr., G; Davon Grant, jr., F, Jackson Kees, sr., G; Sean Reynolds, sr., G; Justin O’Neal, F, sr.

Top newcomers: Myles Newman, jr., Derrion Straughter, jr.

Worth noting: Senior talent and experience will be key for the Barbs with Sean Reynolds, Jackson Kees and Marquis Bolden returning to lead the way along with junior Davon Grant fresh off another fall filled with phenomenal football plays. The Barbs are shooting for their third regional title in four years, but before they get there they’ll look to battle for a conference title in the DVC where they were in a three-way tie last season behind Waubonsie Valley.

Sycamore’s Jakob Shipley handles the ball against the Dixon defense last season at Dixon High School. (Alex T. Paschal)

Sycamore Spartans

Head coach: Ethan Franklin

Last year: 13-19, 3-7 Interstate Eight

Top returners: Isaiah Feuerbach, jr., G; Jake Shipley, sr., F; Carter York, sr., G

Top newcomers: Xander Lewis, so., G; Josiah Mitchell, jr., F; Unique Shaw, sr., G

Worth noting: Franklin said the Spartans return a lot of veteran players, led by by Isaiah Feuerbach (six ppg), Jake Shipley (nine ppg, six rpg) and Carter York (13 ppg). Josiah Mitchell is a transfer from Argo while Unique Shaw was at DeKalb. “We will be a team with a lot of shooting, but our identity will be on the defensive side of the ball,” Franklin said. “We look to compete every night and push for our goals of 20 wins and a regional championship.”

Kaneland's Isaiah Gipson grabs a rebound in front of Belvidere North's Braeden Brown last season during their Class 3A sectional semifinal game at Kaneland High School in Maple Park. (Mark Busch)

Kaneland Knights

Head coach: Ernie Colombe

Last year: 26-5, 8-2 Interstate 8

Top returners: Evan Frieders, jr., G; Isaiah Gipson, jr., G; Freddy Hassan, sr., F; Luke Reinert, sr., G

Top newcomers: Marshawn Cocroft, jr., G; Connor Kimme, jr., G

Worth noting: The Knights graduated some key contributors from last year’s squad, including Troyer Carlson, Brad Franck and Parker Violett. The addition of Marshawn Cocroft is huge. This transfer, who helped Aurora Christian advance downstate last season with a 24-point effort in the supersectional, is expected to play a huge role in the backcourt as the Knights look to replace the void left after all-time leading scorer Troyer Carlson graduated. Being huge helps, too, and the Knights are tall. 6-foot-7 Freddy Hassan is back, along with 6-9 sophomore Jeffrey Hassan, 6-5 juniors Evan Frieders and Jake Buckley, 6-4 senior Evan Ross and 6–3 senior Brayden Seaton. Junior Isaiah Gipson and senior Preston Popovich also return. Coach Ernie Colombe said Jeffrey Hassan has progressed immensely from a season ago while Reinert, Popovich, Gipson and Buckley will look to extend their roles from last year as they pursue a third straight conference title.

Genoa-Kingston's Hayden Hodgson shoots over a Winnebago defender during their game last season at Genoa-Kingston High School. (Mark Busch)

Genoa-Kingston Cogs

Head coach: Griffin McNeal

Last year: 11-21, 2-7 Big Northern

Top returners: Hayden Hodgson, sr., G/F: Marcus Johnson, jr., G; Nate Kleba, sr., G

Top newcomers: Cody Cravatta, jr., G; Jack Peterson, jr., F

Worth noting: The Cogs are returning almost all of their rotation players and a couple of their leading scorers. McNeal said the Cogs are looking to improve on the defensive end of the floor and to use a deeper rotation. “The BNC (Big Northern Conference) has a lot of really solid teams this year,” McNeal said. “I think there are going to be quite a few competitive games.”

Hiawatha basketball head coach Matthew Montavon, who is heading into his second year at the helm, talks to one of his players during practice this summer at the school in Kirkland. (Mark Busch)

Hiawatha Hawks

Head coach: Matthew Montavon

Last year: 7-23, 2-8

Top returners: Aidan Cooper, jr., F; Tom Giebel, sr., G

Key newcomers: Jackson Davenport, so., G; Jayden Gray, so., F

Worth noting: The Hawks were senior-heavy a season ago, but those 10 players have graduated. This year’s team is a much younger group with a high ceiling. “The players are coming in every day to get better and better,” coach Matthew Montavon said. “They are also coming in with a lot of energy and want to win more games from last year.” With little experience returning, Montavon is hopeful that the talent and excitement for opportunities will get the Hawks to reach 10 wins.

Hinckley-Big Rock’s Alex Casanas shoots over DePue’s Ramon Arevalo during their game last season at Hinckley-Big Rock High School. (Mark Busch)

Hinckley-Big Rock Royals

Head coach: Seth Sanderson

Last year: 17-15, 8-2 Little Ten

Top returners: Alex Casanas, jr., G; Max Hintzsche, sr., G; Martin Ledbetter, sr., F

Top newcomers: Luke Nadal, jr., F; Jacob Orin, jr., F; Austin Room, jr., F; Sawyer Smith, jr., G

Worth noting: Max Hintzsche (8.4 ppg and 54 three-pointers during sophomore year) missed last season due to a knee injury. He returns to the backcourt along with junior Alex Casanas and will work to provide some balance to complement 6-foot-5 senior forward Martin Ledbetter’s dominance around the basket (19.5 ppg, 13.1 rpg). “We have a large group of juniors coming up who won 21 games last year at the fresh/soph level,”' coach Seth Sanderson said. “You never know how long it will take for younger guys to get used to the varsity level, but we hope to be peaking in February.”

Elgin Academy's Camren Horton and Indian Creek's Tyler Bogle go after a loose ball during their game last season at Indian Creek High School in Shabbona. (Mark Busch)

Indian Creek Timberwolves

Head coach: Nolan Govig

Last year: 20-12, 7-3 Little Ten

Top returners: Tyler Bogle, sr., G; Logan Schrader, jr., G; Everett Willis, sr., F; Isaac Willis, so., C

Top newcomers: Payton Hueber, jr., C; Faustino Mora, jr., F; Cooper Rissman, jr., G

Worth noting: Defensive intensity and execution will be huge focuses this winter for the Timberwolves. “Solid post play with complimentary outside shooting should lead to a balanced offensive attack,” coach Nolan Govig said. “(We have a) tough non-conference schedule. We will have to be ready every night.”