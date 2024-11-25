Daily Chronicle 2024 boys basketball preview: 5 to watch

DeKalb’s Davon Grant looks to go baseline against Warren's Jack Wolf last season during their Class 4A sectional semifinal game at Rock Valley College in Rockford. (Mark Busch)

Davon Grant, jr., F, DeKalb

Grant will be heading to the court after a strong football season for the second year in a row. The extra time on the gridiron - the wide receiver has at least seven NCAA Division I football offers - didn’t slow him last year on the court. He scored 14.5 points and averaged 7.1 rebounds per game - shooting just 10.6 times per contest and making 60% of his 2-point attempts. The Barbs have elevated expectations this year and he’s poised to be once again an explosive part of those plans.

Crystal Lake South's Anthony Demirov (4) makes a basket over Kaneland's Freddy Hassan (15) during the sectional championship game last season at Kaneland High School. (David Toney for Shaw Local/David Toney)

Freddy Hassan, sr., F, Kaneland

After averaging 14.2 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2 blocks per game a season ago, Hassan is back for another year of being a a difference-maker on both sides of the hardwood. He’ll have a couple of added incentives this winter, too. One, it’s his final season with the Knights and two, his younger brother, Jeffrey is expected to play a key role, so he’ll have the rare opportunity to team up with family in his final season in Maple Park.

Hinckley-Big Rocks's Martin Ledbetter goes to the basket against Earlville's Oliver Munoz during their game last season in the Little 10 boys basketball tournament at Somonauk High School. (Mark Busch)

Undoubtedly one of the best small school players in the state, Ledbetter averaged 19.5 points and 13.1 rebounds last season. He’s just two rebounds short of 1,000 for his career and is on pact to be among the Top 10 leaders in school history. He has an opportunity to become the school’s all-time scoring leader before December ends and potentially could reach 2,000 points before he takes off Royals’ high-tops for the last time.

DeKalb’s Sean Reynolds drives by Warren's Jaxson Davis last season during their Class 4A sectional semifinal game at Rock Valley College in Rockford. (Mark Busch)

Sean Reynolds, sr., G, DeKalb

After averaging 15.5 points and 4 assists and leading the Barbs to their second regional title in three years, what will this senior be able to accomplish during his swan song for the Barbs? The 6-foot-1 guard has committed to play at D2 D’Youville University next year and is coming off a season in which he was recognized as the Daily Chronicle’s Player of the Year.

Sycamore's Carter York goes to the basket between two DeKalb defenders last season during the FNBO Challenge in the Convocation Center at Northern Illinois University. (Mark Busch)

Carter York, sr., G, Sycamore

Fresh off a fantastic final football season, York now will make the switch to the hardwood. He averaged 13 points last season. He’s on a team filled with some shooters, but it might be his hard-nosed defensive-minded play that will need to catch on in order for the program to do something that it hasn’t done since 2019-2020 - finish with a winning record.