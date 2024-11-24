DeKalb County Community Foundation awards $131,700 in music education grants

DeKalb County Community Foundation representatives Charlie McCormick and Jolene Willis presenting a check to Farny R. Wurlitzer Foundation Fund Grant recipients Brian Drews and Kaitlyn Andrews (Photo provided by the DeKalb County Community Foundation )

SYCAMORE – The DeKalb County Community Foundation awarded $131,700 in Farny R. Wurlitzer Foundation Fund grants to support music education this fall.

Grants benefited 30 nonprofit and public sector organizations in DeKalb County and the Chicago area.

“This grant makes possible the continuation of summer community concerts that bring our rural community together,” Hinckley Historical Society President Bob Pritchard said in a news release. “It will also provide music programs for the Public Library Summer Reading Program to encourage children to learn to play an instrument.”

DeKalb County recipients:

Genoa-Kingston School District 424 – $7,900 for new high school band chairs, Orff instrument repairs and to buy new Orff instruments for the elementary school

Greater Chicago-area recipients:

American Indian Center Inc. – $5,000 to conduct a Native Youth Drum and Song workshop

– $2,500 to underwrite professional musicians Chicago Danztheatre Ensemble – $4,000 to create 30 new classes in schools and community centers

– $4,000 to create 30 new classes in schools and community centers Chicago Jazz Philharmonic – $4,000 for jazz instruction in Chicago schools and the Jazz Academy

– $4,000 for jazz instruction in Chicago schools and the Jazz Academy Chicago Philharmonic Society – $7,500 to support an in-school six-week mentorship program for underserved junior high and high school music students

– $7,500 to support an in-school six-week mentorship program for underserved junior high and high school music students Chicago Sinfonietta – $3,500 to provide music education in three Chicago public and two DuPage County schools

– $3,500 to provide music education in three Chicago public and two DuPage County schools Child’s Voice – $2,000 to arts and music education curriculum for children with hearing loss

– $2,000 to arts and music education curriculum for children with hearing loss Classical Kids Music education – $4,000 to pay for a collaboration with the Chicago Youth Symphony Orchestra

– $4,000 to pay for a collaboration with the Chicago Youth Symphony Orchestra Elgin Master Chorale Inc. – $6,000 to support a Black American music concert

– $6,000 to support a Black American music concert Elgin Youth Symphony Orchestra Inc. – $5,000 to support no-cost music instruction (Starter String initiative)

– $5,000 to support no-cost music instruction (Starter String initiative) Elmhurst Choral Union – $2,000 to support four section leaders and student conductors

– $2,000 to support four section leaders and student conductors Glenwood Academy – $2,500 for repair costs and to buy new instruments

– $2,500 for repair costs and to buy new instruments Guarneri Hall NFP – $2,500 to provide free chamber music performances

– $2,500 to provide free chamber music performances Illinois Philharmonic Orchestra – $5,000 to support the Youth Music Institute

– $5,000 to support the Youth Music Institute Illinois Valley Central Music Education Program – $2,000 to support a scholarship program

– $2,000 to support a scholarship program Intonation Music – $5,000 to support programming through 2025

– $5,000 to support programming through 2025 Maywood Fine Arts Association – $5,000 to provide student scholarships

– $5,000 to provide student scholarships Merit School of Music – $3,000 to support music education for 27 low-income schools

– $3,000 to support music education for 27 low-income schools Music Institute of Chicago – $5,000 to provide tuition-free lessons for Suzuki string students

– $5,000 to provide tuition-free lessons for Suzuki string students Musical Arts Institute – $3,000 to support programs where funding was cut

– $3,000 to support programs where funding was cut Rockford Symphony Orchestra – $5,000 to conduct an annual youth concert

– $5,000 to conduct an annual youth concert Snow City Arts Foundation – $10,000 to support music education for pediatric patients

– $10,000 to support music education for pediatric patients Southland College Prep Charter High School – $5,000 to provide a strings program instructor

– $5,000 to provide a strings program instructor The People’s Music School – $5,000 to support music education for 85 students

– $5,000 to support music education for 85 students Young Naperville Singers – $3,000 for needs-based scholarships

The Wurlitzer Co. was one of the largest musical instrument companies in the U.S., with a primary manufacturing location in DeKalb. The Farny R. Wurlitzer Foundation was established in the 1940s and became a fund of the Community Foundation in 2012. Today, the Farny R. Wurlitzer Foundation Fund Grant is one of several grantmaking programs at the Community Foundation.

For questions or additional information, email grants@dekalbccf.org. Direct questions or inquiries about Farny R. Wurlitzer Foundation Fund Grants to the fund’s board of advisers Chairperson George Buck at george@dekalbccf.org.