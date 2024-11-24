DeKalb 1st Ward meeting set for Dec. 3

DeKalb 1st Ward Alderwoman Carolyn Zasada gives remarks at an Aug. 26, 2024 public meeting for a tax increment finance district proposed for the Fourth Street corridor in DeKalb.

DeKALB – First Ward DeKalb residents are invited to a meeting led by Alderwoman Carolyn Zasada.

The meeting will be from 5 to 6 p.m. Dec. 3 in the cafeteria of Jefferson Elementary School, 211 McCormick Drive, DeKalb.

The meeting includes discussions on issues, concerns and opportunities in DeKalb. Zasada will provide opening remarks. Time also will be allotted for resident comment. Participants can record or livestream the meeting.

Attendees are asked to email discussion topics to carolyn.zasada@cityofdekalb.com.