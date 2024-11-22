November 22, 2024
Free food giveaways planned for Giving Tuesday in DeKalb County

Rooted For Good plans distribution events on Dec. 3

By Shaw Local News Network
The Rooted for Good free food giveaways will be held from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Dec. 3 at the Malta Historical and Genealogical Society, 127 N. Third St., and from 4 to 5 p.m. at Hinckley First United Methodist Church, 801 N. Sycamore St. (Shaw Local News Network file photo)

DeKALB – Rooted for Good will hold two food distribution events in honor of Giving Tuesday.

The free food giveaways will be held from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Dec. 3 at the Malta Historical and Genealogical Society, 127 N. Third St., and from 4 to 5 p.m. at Hinckley First United Methodist Church, 801 N. Sycamore St.

Rooted for Good will distribute 20,000 pounds of food, including fresh produce.

Rooted for Good is a grassroots nonprofit organization that works to end food insecurity, provide education and build community in DeKalb County.

For information, call 779-212-9543, or visit RootedforGood.org.

