DeKalb Festival Chorus to perform ‘It’s Golden’ fall concert Nov. 23

DeKALB – The DeKalb Festival Chorus will perform an “It’s Golden” fall concert to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

The free concert will be held at 3 p.m. Nov. 23 at First Lutheran Church, 324 N. Third St., DeKalb.

The concert includes Western choral music songs such as “Cantique de Jean Racine,” “The Last Words of David,” “With a Voice of Singing,” and “I’m Gonna Sing ‘Til the Spirit Moves in My Heart.” An orchestra featuring DeKalb High School students also will perform “In Terra Pax.”

The DeKalb Festival Chorus was created in 1974 by William Voltner. The chorus expanded in 1975 and began a partnership with Northern Illinois University. “I like to sing,” DeKalb Festival Chorus member David Lundberg said in a news release, “and it always is welcoming to new people.”

For information, visit dekalbfestivalchorus.com.