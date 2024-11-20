NIU offense struggles as Miami (OH) retains Mallory Cup

Northern Illinois Huskies head coach Thomas Hammock looks on during the game on Wednesday. Nov 13, 2024, while taking on Akron at Huskie Stadium in DeKalb. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

Quarterback Ethan Hampton turned the ball over twice as the NIU offense struggled throughout its 20-9 loss to Miami on Tuesday.

The RedHawks (7-4 overall, 6-1 Mid-American Conference) retained the Mallory Cup, having won all four meetings since the game became a trophy game in 2018.

The Huskies (6-5, 3-4) had their two-game winning streak snapped. Hampton was 10 for 25 for 70 yards and two turnovers and was sacked four times.

NIU comeback attempt falls short

The offense struggled throughout the game until taking over at its own 39 with 49 seconds left in the third quarter down 17-3. Out of the Wildcat, Trayvon Rudolph got 11 yards on a rush, then later Gavin Williams got 20 on the ground down to the Miami 21.

The Huskies kept barreling toward the end zone and eventually Telly Johnson Jr. punched it from the 2. NIU went for the 2-point conversion but missed it, cutting the score to 17-9 with 11:51 left.

The defense forced a punt and the offense took over at its own 9. Facing a fourth-and-2 from the NIU 30 with 6:41 left, the Huskies went for it. Rudolph picked up 4 on an end around to keep the drive alive.

But it didn’t last long as Hampton fumbled, stripped by Brian Ugwu on a sack that Ugwu recovered and returned 4 yards down to the NIU 37 with 5:46 left.

Miami tacked on a field goal with 2:25 left to push the lead to 20-9.

Miami air attack puts things away in second quarter

The RedHawks led 7-0 after the first quarter but started to pull away in the second behind Brett Gabbert and the Miami air game.

Gabbert found Reggie Virgil for a 50-yard gain down to the NIU 4. Miami had to settle for a field goal but pushed the lead to 10-0.

On their next possession, Virgil had another big reception, this time for a touchdown from 30 yards out. And it was wide receiver Javon Tracy who found him on a trick play and a 17-0 lead.

Jashon Prophete finally forced Gabbert into a mistake with an interception, setting up a 47-yard field goal for the Huskies going into the break.

Miami first to break through

It took most of the first quarter, but the RedHawks were the first to get on the board.

NIU entered the contest averaging 4.5 penalties per game, 13th best in the country. But the Huskies were flagged six times for 51 yards in the first half, including a targeting call on Santana Banner that sidelined him for the rest of the game. That set up a first and short, which let Gabbert take a deep shot, 13 yards to Jack Coldiron.

The drive kept rolling from there, and a pass interference eventually set Miami up at the NIU 2, allowing a Dylan Downing 2-yard run for a touchdown with 2:31 left in the first and a 7-0 lead.

Gabbert was 7 for 10 for 97 yards in the first quarter.

Hampton struggles early as well

Miami kept Hampton under pressure. The RedHawks actually knocked him out of the game briefly in the first quarter, with Josh Holst throwing an incompletion on third and long.

But Hampton was back on the next series. While Gabbert was highly successful early, Hampton struggled. He was 4 for 8 for 7 yards in the first quarter. He finished the first half 5 for 13 for 19 yards, an interception and was sacked. He also had four carries for 3 yards.

The interception came as NIU reached midfield with the 2-minute warning coming up when Eli Blakey stepped in front of a pass and returned it 16 yards. Prophete’s interception kept the RedHawks off the board.

Miami had a 206-19 edge in passing yards and a 250-81 edge in total yards at the break. Miami finished with 324 total yards to NIU’s 242.

Penalties haunt Huskies early

As if the woes on both offense and defense weren’t enough, the Huskies uncharacteristically struggled with penalties.

NIU did not commit a penalty in the second half.