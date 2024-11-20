Nearly a dozen file to run for DeKalb school board in spring election

Shaw Local Aug. 2024 file photo – Four sitting members of the DeKalb School District 428 school board declined to seek reelection in spring 2025. Instead, voters will likely have a choice of almost a dozen candidates seeking the four open seats. (Megann Horstead)

DeKALB – Four sitting members of the DeKalb School District 428 school board will not seek reelection in the spring, filings show. DeKalb voters likely will have their pick of nearly a dozen new candidates for the four open seats, however.

Board President Deyci Ramirez, Board Secretary Ariel Owens, and board members Amanda Harness and Fred Davis did not submit their nomination papers to the office of the DeKalb County Clerk and Recorder by the deadline.

Candidates interested in running for office had a window from Nov. 12 through Nov. 18 to file their nomination petitions. There are four open seats on the school board.

Seeking those open seats are 11 residents who filed candidacy papers, according to DeKalb County records. They include Marilyn Parker, Jose Jaques, Nicholas Atwood, Brandon Elion, James Mitchell, Twangie Smith, Howard Solomon, Erin Grych, Kristin Bailey, Stephen Gaffney and Derek Shaw.

The consolidated election is April 1.