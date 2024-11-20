DeKalb library to host holiday antiques and collectibles program Nov. 23

The Haish Memorial Library, DeKalb Public Library, pictured Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host a program on how to define holiday-themed antiques and collectibles.

The free program will be held at 2 p.m. Nov. 23 in the library’s lower-level Yusunas Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

Attendees can learn about characteristics that drive collectibles and antique values and market trends and changes. Participants also can bring a holiday-themed item. The program will not include individual appraisals.

Carolyn Law, a certified personal property appraiser and antiques researcher, will lead the program. She also is the owner of Carolyn Law Antiques LLC in Sycamore.

No registration is required to attend.

For information, email chelsear@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1700.