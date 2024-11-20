DeKalb Elks Lodge donates to Kishwaukee recreation group for Camp Maple Leaf

The Kishwaukee Special Recreation Association was awarded $1,740 from the DeKalb Elks Lodge 765 to support its Camp Maple Leaf scholarship. (Photo provided by the Kishwaukee Special Recreation Association )

DeKALB – The Kishwaukee Special Recreation Association recently was awarded $1,740 from the DeKalb Elks Lodge 765 to support its Camp Maple Leaf scholarship.

The money was presented Oct. 15 at the Kishwaukee Special Recreation Association office, 1403 Sycamore Road, DeKalb, according to a news release.

The donations were awarded by James Brantley, the DeKalb Elks Lodge 765 exalted ruler. The KSRA’s Camp Maple Leaf scholarship financial supports families unable to cover the camp’s full cost.

KSRA partners with the DeKalb, Sycamore, Genoa, Sandwich and Flag-Rochelle park districts to provide programs based on recreational therapy principles.