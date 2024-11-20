DeKalb church to host free Bread and Roses concert Dec. 7

The Bread and Roses women's chorus will perform Dec. 7 at Westminster Presbyterian Church in DeKalb. (Photo provided by Bread and Roses )

DeKALB – Bread and Roses will perform a “Making Music in the Heart” winter concert on Dec. 7.

The free concert will begin at 3 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 830 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb.

The concert will feature a mix of seasonal favorites and meaningful songs such as “Here Comes the Sun,” “Let it Be” and “Blackbird.” The Dimensions Dance Academy’s Rock n’ Roll Wheelchair Dance Class will perform to the song “This Is Me.” Goodwill donations for DeKalb Migrant Aid will be accepted.

Bread and Roses is a DeKalb-based chorus of about 25 women who travel to many surrounding areas, including St. Charles, Kirkland and Huntley.

For information, visit breadandroseschorus.org, dimensionsdanceacademy.com or dekalbmigrantaid.com.