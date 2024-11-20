Barb City Manor receives 100+ Women Who Care award

100+ Women Who Care DeKalb and Sycamore Area members Linda Mason, Karen Hamingson, Patti Sauber and Christine Kalina present a donation check to Barb City Manor Executive Director Sarah Davis. (Photo provided by Barb City Manor )

DeKALB – Barb City Manor recently was named a recipient of the 100+ Women Who Care DeKalb and Sycamore Area’s Greatest Impact Award.

The grant will help fund the facility’s Safety and Security Wiring and Infrastructure Project.

The project will update the building’s security systems and technology wiring and enhance its emergency communication. The updates include new wiring installation, and phone system, emergency call features and security system updates.

”We are extremely grateful to the 100+ Women Who Care DeKalb/Sycamore Area for their support,” Barb City Manor Executive Director Sarah Davis said in a news release. “This funding will directly contribute to the safety and peace of mind of our residents and their loved ones. It will allow us to continue to provide a secure and caring environment.”

The 100+ Women Who Care is a women’s group whose mission is to help the local community through charity donations four times a year.

Barb City Manor is a nonprofit retirement home that serves low-income to moderate-income individuals ages 62 and older.

For information, call 815-756-8444 or email sdavis@barbcitymanor.org.