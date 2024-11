DeKalb Public Library pictured Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host a program about the “Wings Over the Windy City” project and what it means for birds and bird lovers.

The program will be held at 6 p.m. Nov. 21 in the library’s lower-level Zimmerman Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

The free program is for seniors and adults.

The project established cameras and sound recorders across the Chicago area to track migrating birds.

No registration is required.

For information, email emilyf@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1000.