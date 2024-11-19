DeKalb County high schoolers invited to learn about early college programs at Kish

Kishwaukee College will host three information sessions for high school students to learn about the Early College Program or Engineering, Math and Science Academy. (Photo provided by Kishwaukee College )

MALTA – Kishwaukee College will host three information sessions for high school students to learn about the Early College Program or Engineering, Math and Science Academy.

The sessions will be held via Zoom or at the college, 21193 Malta Road, Malta.

The free sessions are for high school sophomores and juniors and their parents or guardians.

“Kish’s Early College and EMSA programs are great options for ambitious students who want to get a head start on their college credits. The courses are affordable and easily transferable to other colleges or universities,” Dual Credit and K-12 Partnerships director Colleen Tumminaro said in a news release.

Attendees can learn about the programs, the application process, and ask questions. Participants are encouraged to park in lot A.

The sessions schedule includes:

6 to 7 p.m. Nov. 21 in C1121

6 to 7 p.m. Dec. 18 in C1121 or via Zoom

6 to 7 p.m. Jan. 28 via Zoom

Kishwaukee College’s Early College Program provides high school juniors and seniors an opportunity to work for an associate’s degree through college courses.

The Engineering, Math and Science Academy allows high school juniors and seniors to complete college-level science and engineering coursework during high school.

For information, visit kish.edu/earlycollege.