DeKalb County could get new wedding venue

SYCAMORE – Couples engaged to be married may soon have a new venue option called the Green Farm in DeKalb County, pending further DeKalb County Board approval.

Juan Chavez and Elia Ramirez are seeking county permission to operate an event venue on a 10.42-acre parcel along Perry Road in Pierce Township, south of Cortland, according to county documents.

Interim DeKalb County administrator Derek Hiland said the agriculture-centric space could be used as a wedding or regular event venue during a DeKalb County Board planning and zoning committee meeting on Nov. 13.

“I think it’s exciting when you start looking at some of the photos. At least what they’re presenting looks like a very inviting location to hold their events,” Hiland said.

The Green Farm would use an existing corn crib, two of five already built horse paddocks, and part of a barn to hold private events.

The request for a special use permit was unanimously recommended for approval by the planning and zoning committee and is expected to be considered by the DeKalb County Board soon.

When asked by members of the committee, Ramirez said that Green Farm would be her and Chavez’s first foray into the event venue business.

Hiland said that while the permit request was received favorably by the county’s committee at a public hearing on Oct. 31, the recommendation came with stipulations.

The venue will be able to hold a maximum of 250 people for up to one event per day, according to county documents. Events would be allowed from 1 to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 2 to 11 p.m. Friday; and noon to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

A liquor license and various other permits for buildings on the property are still needed before the space can begin hosting events.

Hiland said the petitioners and county officials have worked to hammer out the nuances of this special use permit request.

“With this particular request for a special use [permit] we get into very specific details of hours of operation, number of people, if it’s going to be catered, understanding the building permit requirements when you’re taking an existing agriculture structure, or structures and inviting the public into them,” Hiland said.