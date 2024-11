Latin tamales and tomatillo posole, Italian mushroom ravioli with cream sauce, Korean style Copi fish, are mixed in with a traditional American Thanksgiving dinner, and the perfect chocolate chip cookie. (Provided by University of Illinois Extension Fred Zwicky/UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS / FRED ZWICKY)

SYCAMORE – St. John Lutheran Church will host a community Thanksgiving dinner for local residents.

The free dinner will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 28 at the church, 26555 Brickville Road, Sycamore.

The dinner includes roasted turkey, baked ham, squash, corn, dinner rolls, green bean casserole, dressing with turkey gravy and desserts.

For information, visit stjohnsycamore.org.