NIU neurodiversity lecture and fair set for Nov. 19

DeKALB – Northern Illinois University will host a “Great Minds Are Not All the Same” lecture featuring Colorado State University distinguished professor of animal science, author, and speaker Temple Grandin, Ph.D.

The free lecture will be at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the NIU Holmes Student Center. Registration is required to attend.

NIU STEAM also will host a “Celebration of Neurodiversity Resource and Activity Fair” from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the student center. Attendees can learn about resources to support neurodivergent NIU students, community members, and their families. RAMP Disability Resources and Services, NIU Autism Caregivers Group and NIU Libraries will be available. The fair also features hands-on art projects, sensory bins and neurodiversity-related books

For information or to register, visit go.niu.edu/neurodiversity-fair.