Jazz in Progress to perform holiday concert Dec. 7 in Sycamore

Jazz in Progress (Photo provided by Jazz in Progress )

SYCAMORE – Jazz in Progress will partner with Chapter DX of P.E.O. International to host a holiday concert.

The free concert will be at 7 p.m. Dec. 7 at Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave.

The band will perform a mix of holiday and Christmas jazz music and holiday cartoon jazz selections. The concert also features vocal and instrumental solos from the band members. Attendees also can donate cash or nonperishable food items for the Sycamore Food Pantry.

Jazz in Progress is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that raises funds for local community music programs, including the DeKalb, Sycamore, Genoa-Kingston, Hinckley-Big Rock, Indian Creek, Sandwich, Somonauk, Earlville and Leland school districts, St. Mary’s School in DeKalb and the DeKalb County Community Foundation.

P.E.O. International’s Chapter is an education organization that motivates woman to achieve high education and celebrates women’s advancement through scholarships, grants, awards, loans and stewardship.

For information, visit jazzinprogress.org or peointernational.org.