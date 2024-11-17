Glidden Homestead to host Patent Party open house Nov. 24 in DeKalb

The J.F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center (Photo provided by the J.F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center )

DeKALB – The J.F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center will host a Patent Party open house to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the patent of Joseph Glidden’s barbed wire he named “The Winner.”

The free open house will be from noon to 4 p.m. Nov. 24 at the homestead, 921 W. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb.

The open house features blacksmithing demonstrations and 1861 home tours at 12:30 and 2:30 p.m. Light refreshments and door prizes will be provided. Participants can buy barbed wire-related items at the homestead gift shop. Donations to support the homestead also will be accepted.

The Joseph F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center is a nonprofit organization working to preserve the home and barn while providing educational opportunities to the public.

For information, email jessi@gliddenhomestead.org or call 815-756-7904.