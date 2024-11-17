November 17, 2024
Shaw Local
NewsThank You VeteransSportsCrime & CourtsNewslettereNewspaperObituariesWeekend PlansEvent Calendar

Glidden Homestead to host Patent Party open house Nov. 24 in DeKalb

By Shaw Local News Network
The J.F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center

The J.F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center (Photo provided by the J.F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center )

DeKALB – The J.F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center will host a Patent Party open house to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the patent of Joseph Glidden’s barbed wire he named “The Winner.”

The free open house will be from noon to 4 p.m. Nov. 24 at the homestead, 921 W. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb.

The open house features blacksmithing demonstrations and 1861 home tours at 12:30 and 2:30 p.m. Light refreshments and door prizes will be provided. Participants can buy barbed wire-related items at the homestead gift shop. Donations to support the homestead also will be accepted.

The Joseph F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center is a nonprofit organization working to preserve the home and barn while providing educational opportunities to the public.

For information, email jessi@gliddenhomestead.org or call 815-756-7904.

Have a Question about this article?