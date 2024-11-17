DeKalb health department medical corps presentation set for Nov. 19

DeKalb Public Library pictured Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host a presentation for patrons to learn about the DeKalb County Health Department’s Medical Reserve Corps.

The presentation will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the library’s lower-level Zimmerman Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

The free presentation is for adults.

Attendees can learn about the group and how it assists the community during public health emergencies. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email samanthah@dkpl.org or at call 815-756-9568, ext. 1701.