DeKalb County Community Foundation awards fall community needs grants

SYCAMORE – From public safety and building renovations to nature conservation and increasing accessibility, local projects addressing community needs received support through the DeKalb County Community Foundation this fall.
The foundation’s Community Needs Grants program helped 19 local nonprofit and community organizations, with each awarded a portion of $112,627.
“We are extremely grateful for the support provided by DeKalb County Community Foundation, which will help us progress towards creating a 40-acre native prairie reserve on Northern Illinois University’s campus,” NIU Director of Campus Sustainability Courtney Gallaher said in a news release. “Not only will this project have important ecological benefits, but it will also enable teaching and research and provide community access to a local nature reserve for recreation.”
Community Needs Grants are distributed to eligible organizations in DeKalb County each spring and fall. Applications align with five grantmaking interest areas: arts and culture, education, community development, environment and animal welfare, and health and human services.
Fall 2024 Community Needs grants:
- DeKalb County Animal Welfare League DBA The Barn on Baseline: $2,656 for an animal food service sanitization project
- Equine Dreams: $7,300 to construct an accessible tack room
- Federated Preschool: $3,016 to install a playground drain
- Harrelson’s Bikes For A Cause: $1,800 for bicycle parts and repairs
- Kishwaukee Special Recreation Foundation: $1,200 to purchase instruments for Chords and Camaraderie Veterans Program
- Mary Louise Olmstead Memorial Museum: $15,000 to support a building expansion project
- NIU Campus Sustainability: $8,737 to create a native prairie conservation area along the DeKalb-Kishwaukee recreation trail
- RAMP: $1,840 to fund virtual reality equipment for a workforce readiness program
- Sandwich Opera House (ARCH): $9,000 to update their theater projector and spotlight fixtures
- Stage Coach Players: $9,000 to upgrade their main floor bathrooms
- The Ruth Project Ministries: $5,000 to renovate a tack room for their Animal Barn project
- Indian Valley Community Band: $750 to purchase percussion instruments and music collections
- DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office: $8,000 to update patrol car printers to meet standards of the Pre-Trial Fairness Act
- DeKalb Community Unit School District 428: $4,500 to implement the Wellness for All social-emotional well-being district program
- Lee Community Fire Protection District: $10,000 to purchase turnout gear
- Malta Fire Protection District: $7,000 to replace aging nozzles and hoses on their fire engines
- Sandwich Community Fire Protection District: $12,000 to purchase a power stretcher for the frontline medic unit
- Sandwich Park District: $4,000 to purchase interpretive education signs at Harvey Creek Conservation Area
- Village of Waterman: $7,000 to fund a multi-community sanitary sewer feasibility study
One of several grantmaking programs at the Community Foundation, Community Needs grants receive funding through Community Impact Funds, Field of Interest Funds and Donor Advised Funds, according to a news release. Donations to any fund at the Community Foundation can be made online at dekalbccf.org/donate or by mail to the DeKalb County Community Foundation, 475 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore. For questions or additional information, email grants@dekalbccf.org.