DeKalb County Community Foundation awards fall community needs grants

(Left to right); Mary Louise Olmstead Memorial Museum representatives Brad Meyer and Bob Honkala receiving a $15,000 fall 2024 grant check from DeKalb County Community Foundation board member Lisa Gudmunson (Photo provided by the DeKalb County Community Foundation )

SYCAMORE – From public safety and building renovations to nature conservation and increasing accessibility, local projects addressing community needs received support through the DeKalb County Community Foundation this fall.

The foundation’s Community Needs Grants program helped 19 local nonprofit and community organizations, with each awarded a portion of $112,627.

“We are extremely grateful for the support provided by DeKalb County Community Foundation, which will help us progress towards creating a 40-acre native prairie reserve on Northern Illinois University’s campus,” NIU Director of Campus Sustainability Courtney Gallaher said in a news release. “Not only will this project have important ecological benefits, but it will also enable teaching and research and provide community access to a local nature reserve for recreation.”

Community Needs Grants are distributed to eligible organizations in DeKalb County each spring and fall. Applications align with five grantmaking interest areas: arts and culture, education, community development, environment and animal welfare, and health and human services.

Fall 2024 Community Needs grants:

DeKalb County Animal Welfare League DBA The Barn on Baseline: $2,656 for an animal food service sanitization project

Equine Dreams: $7,300 to construct an accessible tack room

Federated Preschool: $3,016 to install a playground drain

Harrelson’s Bikes For A Cause: $1,800 for bicycle parts and repairs

Kishwaukee Special Recreation Foundation: $1,200 to purchase instruments for Chords and Camaraderie Veterans Program

Mary Louise Olmstead Memorial Museum: $15,000 to support a building expansion project

NIU Campus Sustainability: $8,737 to create a native prairie conservation area along the DeKalb-Kishwaukee recreation trail

RAMP: $1,840 to fund virtual reality equipment for a workforce readiness program

Sandwich Opera House (ARCH): $9,000 to update their theater projector and spotlight fixtures

Stage Coach Players: $9,000 to upgrade their main floor bathrooms

The Ruth Project Ministries: $5,000 to renovate a tack room for their Animal Barn project

Indian Valley Community Band: $750 to purchase percussion instruments and music collections

DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office: $8,000 to update patrol car printers to meet standards of the Pre-Trial Fairness Act

DeKalb Community Unit School District 428: $4,500 to implement the Wellness for All social-emotional well-being district program

Lee Community Fire Protection District: $10,000 to purchase turnout gear

Malta Fire Protection District: $7,000 to replace aging nozzles and hoses on their fire engines

Sandwich Community Fire Protection District: $12,000 to purchase a power stretcher for the frontline medic unit

Sandwich Park District: $4,000 to purchase interpretive education signs at Harvey Creek Conservation Area

Village of Waterman: $7,000 to fund a multi-community sanitary sewer feasibility study

One of several grantmaking programs at the Community Foundation, Community Needs grants receive funding through Community Impact Funds, Field of Interest Funds and Donor Advised Funds, according to a news release. Donations to any fund at the Community Foundation can be made online at dekalbccf.org/donate or by mail to the DeKalb County Community Foundation, 475 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore. For questions or additional information, email grants@dekalbccf.org.