DeKalb Area Women’s Center accepting winter outerwear donations

DeKALB – The DeKalb Area Women’s Center is accepting items for its upcoming winter outerwear distribution.

The distribution will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 23 at the center, 1021 State St., DeKalb.

Items being accepted include new or gently used winter coats, jackets, hats, earmuffs, scarves, mittens, gloves, boots, snowsuits, heavy sweaters and sweatshirts. The collection will end Nov. 21. The clothes can be dropped off in plastic bags at: