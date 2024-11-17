DeKalb Area Women’s Center accepting winter outerwear donations

DeKALB – The DeKalb Area Women’s Center is accepting items for its upcoming winter outerwear distribution.
The distribution will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 23 at the center, 1021 State St., DeKalb.
Items being accepted include new or gently used winter coats, jackets, hats, earmuffs, scarves, mittens, gloves, boots, snowsuits, heavy sweaters and sweatshirts. The collection will end Nov. 21. The clothes can be dropped off in plastic bags at:
- DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
- DeKalb Police Department, 700 W. Lincoln Highway
- St. Mary Catholic Church, 302 Fisk Ave., DeKalb
- Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
- DeKalb Area Women’s Center, 1021 State St.