Plans for 42-acre solar farm in DeKalb move forward

DeKALB – Plans for constructing a five-megawatt solar farm in DeKalb moved one step closer to reality this week.

The applicant, Pure Sky Energy Huber IL Solar LLC, wants to lease 42 acres of land at the southwest corner of Illinois Route 38 and John Huber Parkway to mount a solar farm. The DeKalb City Council unanimously approved requests for rezoning, upon annexation, to allow for the development. Sixth Ward Alderman Mike Verbic and 5th Ward Alderman Andre Powell were absent.

City Manager Bill Nicklas said there’s been discussion among city staff about what can be done to mitigate concerns that may stem from having a solar farm located at one of the entrances to the city.

City code requires a 50-foot setback around the perimeter of the project site, documents show.

“The minimum setbacks in our UDO [city code] some thought might not be enough,” Nicklas said. “What we had suggested in return was to set up some more extensive landscaping and possibly a berm too. ... That was agreeable to the developer and also to the Plan Commission, which had looked at this conceptually back in March and had recommended that it go forward.”

Nicklas said the applicant’s plans had been revised to account for potential changes to John Huber Parkway southward.

According to city documents, a right-of-way at the northeast and southeast corners of the site will need to be reserved for the future extension of John Huber Parkway south of Illinois Route 38.

“There was an adjustment by the developer to allow for that right-of-way to go through the property,” Nicklas said.

It remains unclear when such improvements to John Huber Parkway would occur.

According to city documents, the land use satisfies the 2022 comprehensive plan recommendations, which calls for agriculture for the site given the ability to use screening and plantings without “drastically changing” the intent of the land.

The property in question along Illinois Route 38 is home to two residents living in a farmhouse, city documents show. Plans for the site do not involve the removal of the existing farmhouses.

Nicklas said the developer has indicated they’d agree to enter into a bond to ensure that the screening provisions are successfully installed.

Nicklas heaped praise on project leaders for working with the city to revise their plans.

“The package now is more polished than it was maybe back in March,” Nicklas said. “We’re grateful to Mr. [Brant] Thomas and his company for wanting to work with us.”

The solar farm will need to come back before the City Council at a later date for preliminary and final development plan approvals.