Applications open for DeKalb County aid to food pantries, homeless shelters, more

SYCAMORE – The DeKalb County Community Foundation is accepting applications from area organizations such as food pantries and homeless shelters to distribute aid through its Emergency Food and Shelter fund.

The fund is allocated to DeKalb County through the National EFSP Board, according to a news release. Applications are due by 5 p.m. Nov. 18.

The Community Foundation distributes the funds to expand essential services supporting food pantries, homeless shelters, home-delivered meals and other vital programs for individuals and families in need across DeKalb County.

EFSP funding, managed at the federal level by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and supported by partner organizations such as United Way, The Salvation Army and the American Red Cross, is distributed to communities nationwide to supplement and expand local emergency food and shelter services.

This funding cycle will provide an estimated $108,815 to qualified DeKalb County service providers. Local public or private organizations that meet the EFSP eligibility criteria, including the ability to deliver emergency food and shelter programs may apply for funding. These dollars are available for expenses incurred from Oct. 1, 2022, to Dec. 31, 2024.

Eligible applicants include:

Private voluntary nonprofits and units of local government

Organizations eligible to receive federal funds

Those with an established accounting system and a history of nondiscriminatory practices

Organizations capable of providing emergency food and/or shelter

Private voluntary organizations that have a voluntary board

The DeKalb County EFSP Local Board, which includes representatives from partner agencies like United Way, The Salvation Army, Catholic Charities and other community organizations, will review submitted applications. Award decisions will be communicated by Dec. 6, pending approval of the local board plan by the National EFSP Board.

Applications are available online at dekalbccf.org or in person at DeKalb County Community Foundation, 475 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore. For additional information regarding the application process, call Dan Templin at 815-748-5383 or email dan@dekalbccf.org.