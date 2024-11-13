Sycamore awards $800K contract for proposed fire station construction manager

SYCAMORE – A construction manager for a proposed new fire station in Sycamore has been awarded a $837,031 contract in the city’s next step to overhaul its main digs for the Sycamore Fire Department.

The vote Monday by the Sycamore City Council was the latest as the city eyes a plot of land east of South Prairie Elementary School along South Prairie Drive for the build.

In a letter addressed to Sycamore Mayor Steve Braser, Sycamore City Manager Michael Hall wrote that he recommended the city engage with a professional construction manager for the not-yet-fully-approved construction project.

“This role is essential to ensure that the project is delivered on time, within budget and according to quality standards,” Hall wrote.

After a selection process that involved a five-member panel including the city engineer, Sycamore Fire Department representatives, fire station architects, Braser and the city manager, Ringland-Johnson Construction was chosen as the city’s recommended project manager.

“A dedicated construction manager will bring expertise in overseeing daily construction activities, managing schedules, coordinating with subcontractors and ensuring cost-control – all while keeping the city’s project goal’s at the forefront,” Hall wrote. “The oversight is crucial to mitigate risks, avoid delays and manage unexpected costs effectively.”

The Cherry Valley-based construction company was almost awarded the contract on Monday without mention of the agreement’s cost. When Braser asked the council to make a motion on the consideration, Hall had not publicly said how much the contract was worth, nor was the figure included in city documents related to the meeting.

Eric Schwab, with Ringland-Johnson said the construction company has been in business since 1946 and has previously worked with FGM-Architects, the firm Sycamore has hired to design the proposed new fire station. He also said they’ve completed numerous projects on Northern Illinois University’s campus.

“In DeKalb County proper, we’re coming in on just about 100 successfully completed projects,” Schwab said. “Just about half of those projects were completed at NIU, but we’re excited to be an active part of the community.”

When asked about the price tag by 4th Ward Alderman Ben Bumpus, Hall said the construction manager basic service fee is $193,450 but that the total cost for the service is $837,031.

During the meeting, Hall said that this cost has been factored into overall the cost of building a new fire station.

“Engaging Ringland-Johnson Construction as the construction manager is a sound investment to safeguard the quality, budget, and timeline of this important project,” Hall wrote. “Their fees have been accounted for within the $10.5 million estimated construction costs, aligning with our budgeted expectations.”