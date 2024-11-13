Plans for 42-acre solar farm in DeKalb receives preliminary approval

DeKalb City Hall along Lincoln Highway (route 38) in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – A proposal calling for the construction of a 5-megawatt ground mounted solar farm on unincorporated land at the southwest corner of Route 38 and John Huber Parkway was received favorably by the DeKalb Planning and Zoning Commission this week.

The applicant, Pure Sky Energy Huber Illinois Solar, LLC, made a pitch to the city seeking approval of rezoning, upon annexation, from single-family residential district to planned development industrial district, along with a concept plan.

Brant Thomas of Pure Sky Energy said the developer takes pride in the communities that its solar farms are constructed in.

Pure Sky Energy intends to run a new DeKalb solar farm as its developer, owner and operator.

“We really value longterm partnerships and staying with the project for the duration of its life,” Thomas said.

This week did not make for the first time the city has reviewed the applicant’s plans. A previous site plan submitted to the city for review in March 2024 has since been revised to account for the proposed future expansion of Huber Parkway.

Thomas said the concept behind how the solar farm works is simple.

“These smaller solar farms basically allow people who can’t afford rooftop solar to subscribe [to] it and get [a] discounted energy bill with their utility,” Thomas said. “That’d be ComEd in this instance.”

Thomas said there would be many benefits to allowing this solar farm to be constructed in town.

“It’s supposed to power about 900 homes a year,” Thomas said. “We’re projecting an estimated annual tax revenue of $35,000 a year, starting in year one.”

Commissioner Steve Becker questioned how much money customers would be able to save if they signed up.

“What’s the anticipated reduction in cost for the proposed consumer that would go through your system versus ComEd?” Becker said.

Thomas said the average discount is about 10%.

City Planner Dan Olson said city staff recommended some additional landscaping along Route 38 where the arrays are closest to the road.

“That could be just some berm-ing or just some additional trees or other plantings,” Olson said.

Olson said the city likes that the solar farm wouldn’t inhibit future development in the immediate vicinity.

The property is contiguous to the city, according to city documents.

“We think it’s at a good location to be annexed,” he said.

There are regulations in the city’s Unified Development Ordinance to provide guidance on the solar farm and its decommissioning plan should the project ever be discontinued, officials said.

The Planning and Zoning Commission’s vote is not the final say on the matter. The City Council still needs to weigh in. City staff is recommending preliminary and final development plan approvals for the solar farm prior to its construction, as well.