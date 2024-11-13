DeKalb Women’s Club to meet Dec. 6

DeKALB – The DeKalb Women’s Club will hold its next meeting at 1 p.m. Dec. 6, featuring Lisa Dietrich, executive director of Network of Nations.

The meeting will commence in the pub area at Oak Crest Retirement Center, 2944 Greenwood Acres Drive, DeKalb. Attendees should enter at door No. 26. The meeting will feature a white elephant gift exchange.

All local women are invited.

The DeKalb Women’s Club is a philanthropic organization supporting local nonprofits, high school scholarships and international projects of Heifer International and Smiles.

For more information email dekalbwomensclub@gmail.com